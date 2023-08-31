Sector Gamma AS Grows Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the quarter. Vir Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 827,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $6,418,454. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

