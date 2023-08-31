Sector Gamma AS Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises 2.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.10% of Bruker worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company had a trading volume of 418,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

