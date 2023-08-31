Sector Gamma AS Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,902 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 7.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,088,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,026,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,986,000 after buying an additional 863,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $61.65. 11,443,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,376. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

