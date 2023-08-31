Sector Gamma AS Sells 30,727 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sector Gamma AS cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

THC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

