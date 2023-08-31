Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $12.14

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.86. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 75,767 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

