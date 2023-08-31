Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Buys $162,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Roeder acquired 300,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Senseonics Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 368.06% and a negative return on equity of 333.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

