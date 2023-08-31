SentinelOne’s (S) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.81.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.31.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,659,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SentinelOne by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 545,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

