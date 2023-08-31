ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 355 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total transaction of $661,505.90.

On Friday, August 11th, Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43.

On Friday, August 4th, Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $588.83. 1,330,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.22 and its 200-day moving average is $505.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

