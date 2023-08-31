SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from SG Fleet Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

SG Fleet Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.81, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About SG Fleet Group

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short-term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including pricing and quoting, funding, procurement and delivery, fuel and toll management, maintenance and accident management, roadside assistance, registration and infringement management, reporting and invoicing, contract revision, changeover consulting, and vehicle disposal services.

