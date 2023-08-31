Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 11,522 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shailesh Jejurikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. 5,442,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

