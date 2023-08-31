Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

