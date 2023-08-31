Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
