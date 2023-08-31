Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

