Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.