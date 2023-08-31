Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $60.01

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $64.71. Shopify shares last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 4,657,692 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

Shopify Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

