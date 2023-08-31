Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 10.6%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

