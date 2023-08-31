Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Declines By 14.8%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

ASMB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

