Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Declines By 14.8%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
ASMB opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
