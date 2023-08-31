Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expands By 14.9%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Atreca Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 84,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Atreca has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

