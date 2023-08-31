Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declines By 5.8%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,926. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 606,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,921 shares of company stock worth $69,197. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCBP. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

