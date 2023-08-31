Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Declines By 5.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 92.37% and a negative net margin of 48.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.