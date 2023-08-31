Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Declines By 5.2%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIAF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $15.55.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 92.37% and a negative net margin of 48.44%.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
