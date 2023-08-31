Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Drops By 5.2%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 30,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CARR stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

