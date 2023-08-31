Short Interest in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Drops By 9.8%

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 783,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DHGAF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domain Holdings Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

