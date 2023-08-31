Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Drops By 5.7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DPZ traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.40. 508,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,338. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.30. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.97.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

