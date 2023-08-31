Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Drops By 5.7%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.7 %

DPZ traded down $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.40. 508,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,338. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.30. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.97.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

