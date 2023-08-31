Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Grows By 12.2%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 847,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,509.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF stock remained flat at $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Drax Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.