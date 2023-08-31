Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Drops By 10.8%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ELEMF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
