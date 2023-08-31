Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 15.0%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

EEIQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

