Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 15.0%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
EEIQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
