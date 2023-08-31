Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Decreases By 5.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,925,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNG shares. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 285,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,663. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Stories

