Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 16.3%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 2.2 %

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.80. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

