Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 12.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jamf Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,710 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Jamf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

