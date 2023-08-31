Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Grows By 10.2%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $512.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

