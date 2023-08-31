Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Grows By 15.3%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KD stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 4,686,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kyndryl by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,497,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,135,000 after buying an additional 2,171,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
