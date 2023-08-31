Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 202,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

