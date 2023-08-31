Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 118000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.
