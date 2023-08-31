Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,547. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.