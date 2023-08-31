SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells $644,663.80 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 1,447,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,646. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

