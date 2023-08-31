Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director James R. Burke Sells 11,236 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $458.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

