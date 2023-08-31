Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,854 shares of company stock valued at $221,240 in the last 90 days. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

SOI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 232,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $464.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

