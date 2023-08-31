Soleno Therapeutics’ (SLNO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 274.02% from the stock’s current price.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

SLNO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 130,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 78,468 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $469,238.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,207,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

