Soleno Therapeutics’ (SLNO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 274.02% from the stock’s current price.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

SLNO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 130,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 78,468 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $469,238.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,207,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.