Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Solvar Stock Performance
Solvar Company Profile
Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.
