Sonic Foundry (SOFO) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sonic Foundry to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Sonic Foundry Competitors -35.19% -249.36% -8.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million -$7.08 million -0.51 Sonic Foundry Competitors $395.38 million -$9.15 million 733.90

Analyst Ratings

Sonic Foundry’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Foundry Competitors 371 1508 3599 65 2.61

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Sonic Foundry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry rivals beat Sonic Foundry on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

