Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Walter Timothy Winn Sells 12,388 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $85,972.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,532,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,638,596.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,995 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $27,046.15.

On Friday, August 25th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,954 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $26,531.34.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Walter Timothy Winn sold 3,982 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $25,644.08.

On Monday, August 21st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 4,911 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $32,216.16.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 1,230 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $8,216.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $324,229.55.

Southland Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLND opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southland ( NASDAQ:SLND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLND. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Southland by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Southland during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Southland by 34.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Articles

