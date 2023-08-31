S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading Up 1.1%

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 11,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 12,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Get S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.