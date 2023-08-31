S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Carmignac Gestion’s 4th Largest Position

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 4.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $253,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. abrdn plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.86. 1,196,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

