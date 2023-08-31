Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Critical Contrast

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Spark Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spark Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Networks and PhoneX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $172.36 million 0.03 -$44.19 million ($11.87) -0.02 PhoneX $149.19 million 0.36 $7.92 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

PhoneX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -34.37% -223.29% -17.78% PhoneX 4.73% 55.03% 47.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark Networks and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spark Networks presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Spark Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than PhoneX.

Summary

PhoneX beats Spark Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

(Get Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About PhoneX

(Get Free Report)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.