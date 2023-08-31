SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,872. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.