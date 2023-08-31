SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 584,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,224. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

