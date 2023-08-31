SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 284,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.