SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 284,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
