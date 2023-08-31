Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Director Ankit Mahadevia Sells 9,040 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $11,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPRO

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.