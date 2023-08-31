Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SRAD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 162,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.25 and a beta of 1.94. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

