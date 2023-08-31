Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares during the quarter. Stagwell comprises about 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Stagwell worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 884,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 551,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

