Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.20% of Steel Dynamics worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.